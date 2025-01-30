Left Menu

Trump Criticizes Air Traffic Control System Failures

President Donald Trump criticized the current air traffic control systems following a deadly collision between a passenger jet and a military helicopter, citing overspending and poor choices in modernization efforts.

Updated: 30-01-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 22:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump voiced concerns over air traffic control system failures after a fatal collision involving an American Airlines jet and a U.S. Army helicopter.

He criticized the system's costly renovations, arguing a new system would have been more efficient. Trump emphasized that better-performing companies were overlooked.

The comments come in response to the tragic incident near Washington D.C.

