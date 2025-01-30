Brookfield India REIT's Stellar Growth: A 40% Rise in NOI

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust reported an impressive 11% increase in adjusted net operating income, reaching Rs 503.7 crore for the quarter ending December 2024. These figures, disclosed in a recent regulatory filing, highlight the robust performance of the company.

The company further announced a distribution of Rs 2,97.79 crore for the quarter, translating to Rs 4.90 per unit for stakeholders. This distribution comes as the company recorded a substantial 40% year-on-year growth in adjusted net operating income during the fiscal's April to December period.

With a portfolio comprising 289 lakh sq ft of desirable Grade A assets across major Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Gurugram, Noida, and Kolkata, Brookfield India REIT is strategically positioned for continued success and future development.

(With inputs from agencies.)