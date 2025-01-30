Left Menu

Brookfield India REIT's Stellar Growth: A 40% Rise in NOI

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust announced an 11% increase in adjusted net operating income for the quarter ending December 2024. The REIT's distribution for the quarter stood at Rs 2,97.79 crore. The company's assets span key Indian cities, showing promising growth with a 40% rise in NOI year-on-year.

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust reported an impressive 11% increase in adjusted net operating income, reaching Rs 503.7 crore for the quarter ending December 2024. These figures, disclosed in a recent regulatory filing, highlight the robust performance of the company.

The company further announced a distribution of Rs 2,97.79 crore for the quarter, translating to Rs 4.90 per unit for stakeholders. This distribution comes as the company recorded a substantial 40% year-on-year growth in adjusted net operating income during the fiscal's April to December period.

With a portfolio comprising 289 lakh sq ft of desirable Grade A assets across major Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Gurugram, Noida, and Kolkata, Brookfield India REIT is strategically positioned for continued success and future development.

