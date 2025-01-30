Tragedy Strikes U.S. Skating Community in Plane Crash

The U.S. skating community is in mourning following a tragic plane crash near Reagan Washington National Airport that claimed the lives of several skaters and coaches. The crash involved an American Airlines regional passenger plane en route from Wichita, Kansas, and occurred after a mid-air collision with a U.S. Army helicopter.

Victims included athletes, coaches, and families returning from the National Development Camp linked to the U.S. Figure Skating Championships. The Skating Club of Boston reported the loss of six individuals, including prominent coaches Vadim Naumov and Evgenia Shishkova, both well-regarded in the figure skating world.

The broader figure skating community is devastated, with tributes pouring in for those lost. The tragedy is a poignant reminder of the close-knit nature of the sport, with skaters expressing their sorrow on social media. "The figure skating community is a family," emphasized 2024 men's singles world champion Ilia Malinin about the irreversible loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)