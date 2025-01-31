Deadly Midair Collision: Unraveling the US Aviation Disaster

A tragic midair collision involving an Army helicopter and an American Airlines flight has resulted in the loss of all 67 people aboard the two aircraft. The crash, marking the worst aviation disaster in a generation, occurred near Ronald Reagan National Airport.

In the aftermath, officials pulled at least 28 bodies from the icy Potomac River. Transport Secretary Sean Duffy indicated that early signs suggested the crash might have been preventable, though investigations continue. The collision unfolded in heavily monitored airspace, adding to the gravity of the incident.

The cause remains unclear, yet President Trump, during an emotional press conference, cast political blame whilst honoring the victims with a moment of silence. As recovery efforts proceed, the impact resonates profoundly within both the skating community and the aviation sector globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)