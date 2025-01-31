Tragedy Strikes U.S. Skating Community: A Nation Mourns

The U.S. skating community is reeling with grief following a tragic plane crash near Reagan Washington National Airport. Among the victims were some of the country's brightest young figure skaters, along with their parents and coaches, all returning from the National Development Camp in Kansas.

The American Airlines regional flight, involved in a collision with a U.S. Army helicopter, left no survivors among the 64 passengers and crew. At least 14 of those on board were members of the figure skating community, shattering the dreams of these Olympic hopefuls and the future of Team USA.

Among the victims were Jinna Han, Spencer Lane, and renowned coaches Vadim Naumov and Yevgenia Shishkova. The Skating Club of Boston confirmed that the loss has left a profound impact on the tightly-knit community, a sentiment echoed by former Olympian Nancy Kerrigan and other skating professionals.

(With inputs from agencies.)