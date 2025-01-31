Global Currencies on Edge Amid Trade and Rate Decisions
Currencies around the world are experiencing fluctuations due to potential trade policies by the U.S. and varying rate decisions by central banks. The yen is strengthening amid rate hike expectations, while currencies like the Canadian dollar and Mexican peso face pressures from tariff threats. Global economic indicators also suggest easing policies ahead.
The yen is off to a robust start this year, marking its best performance since 2018. Analysts attribute this to the Bank of Japan's likelihood of continuing interest rate hikes, diverging from global trends of easing monetary policies.
Meanwhile, the Mexican peso and Canadian dollar brace themselves for potential impacts from looming tariff impositions by the U.S., scheduled for February 1 as declared by President Trump. The Canadian dollar hovers near a multi-year low, while the peso struggles to recover from significant losses.
Forex markets are closely watching for definitive actions amidst widespread uncertainty. Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino's statements further fuel expectations for future rate hikes by the BOJ, signaling investor confidence in the bank's policy trajectory.
(With inputs from agencies.)