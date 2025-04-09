Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Tsunami: A Global Trade Shake-up

President Donald Trump enacted sweeping new tariffs, taxing nearly all trade partners at a minimum of 10%, with higher rates for those with trade surpluses. The tariffs target small economies and major players like China and the European Union, potentially altering global trade dynamics drastically.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-04-2025 09:40 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 09:40 IST
President Donald Trump has implemented far-reaching tariffs that went into effect just after midnight on Wednesday, affecting nearly all of America's trading partners.

Initially announced on April 2, these tariffs set a base tax rate of 10% on imports, with steeper rates for countries running trade surpluses with the United States. Trump's higher import taxes, targeting dozens of countries and territories, are now in effect.

The highest tariff rate reaches 50%, imposed on smaller economies such as Lesotho. Other targeted nations and territories include Madagascar, Vietnam, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, and the European Union, with varying rates. Additionally, previously announced tariffs include a significant 34% tax on China, with potential increases if China retaliates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

