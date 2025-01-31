Tragedy Strikes: Midair Collision Shocks Nation

A midair collision between an Army helicopter and a jetliner has resulted in the death of all 67 individuals on board, marking the deadliest aviation disaster in the United States in almost 25 years, officials announced on Thursday.

The tragic incident occurred late Wednesday when the helicopter flew into the path of an American Airlines regional jet as it was landing at Ronald Reagan National Airport, which sits just across the Potomac River from Washington. At least 28 bodies have so far been recovered from the icy river waters.

As rescuers worked tirelessly, President Donald Trump acknowledged the severity of the disaster during a White House news conference, stating that no one had survived. Federal investigators have begun the preliminary stages of their probe, recovering essential flight data recorders while refraining from early speculation on the cause of the crash.

(With inputs from agencies.)