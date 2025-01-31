Tragedy in the Skies: Washington Collision Sparks Air Safety Concerns

Authorities are intensifying efforts to recover the two aircraft involved in a fatal crash in Washington, which has left 67 people dead and sparked significant concerns about air safety in the U.S. capital.

Following the retrieval of the black boxes from the American Airlines flight that crashed into the Potomac River after colliding with an Army Black Hawk helicopter, investigations continue. Divers aim to salvage the aircraft in search of more crash components, as officials maintain on-site security and coordinate with multiple agencies.

The NTSB is analyzing crucial flight data from the incident, which resulted in all passengers and crew perishing. While the cause remains unpinpointed, discrepancies in flight altitudes and staffing levels at air traffic control are under scrutiny, adding to the debate over safety protocols and policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)