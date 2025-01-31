Union Budget 2024-25: A Catalyst for Women's Empowerment and Infrastructure Growth

The upcoming Union Budget 2024-25 is a significant occasion for fortifying India's economy as it progresses toward the $5 trillion mark. Sudha Reddy, a prominent entrepreneur and director at MEIL, emphasizes the budget's potential to foster growth across various sectors, especially in empowering women in leadership roles.

Despite the rise of women-led enterprises, challenges like access to capital and policy support persist. The budget should incentivize measures such as low-interest credit lines and venture capital funds targeting women-led startups. These steps will not only increase women's economic participation but also stimulate innovation and job creation.

In terms of infrastructure, MEIL has been a key player in India's advancements. The budget needs to prioritize large-scale projects and public-private partnerships, ensuring enhanced logistics, industrial productivity, and the attraction of global investments.

Technology and sustainability are crucial for economic pillars. Support for digitalization and clean energy through tax benefits can optimize efficiency. A focus on workforce development is crucial, with increased funds for technical training to prepare talent for sectors like digital tech.

Inclusivity remains a core aspect, calling for policies aiding MSMEs and women's leadership. As leaders urge for a comprehensive approach, the right focus on infrastructure and empowerment can lay down the path for a resilient economy, rich in innovation and inclusivity.

