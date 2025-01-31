Left Menu

Union Budget 2024-25: A Catalyst for Women's Empowerment and Infrastructure Growth

As India aims for a $5 trillion economy, the Union Budget 2024-25 serves as a pivotal moment to enhance women's participation in business, strengthen infrastructure, and promote inclusivity. Key initiatives focus on access to capital, technological advancement, and a future-ready workforce to drive economic progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 31-01-2025 13:07 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 13:07 IST
Union Budget 2024-25: A Catalyst for Women's Empowerment and Infrastructure Growth
Sudha Reddy, Director - MEIL - Visionary Woman Leader Driving Innovation and Growth at MEIL. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The upcoming Union Budget 2024-25 is a significant occasion for fortifying India's economy as it progresses toward the $5 trillion mark. Sudha Reddy, a prominent entrepreneur and director at MEIL, emphasizes the budget's potential to foster growth across various sectors, especially in empowering women in leadership roles.

Despite the rise of women-led enterprises, challenges like access to capital and policy support persist. The budget should incentivize measures such as low-interest credit lines and venture capital funds targeting women-led startups. These steps will not only increase women's economic participation but also stimulate innovation and job creation.

In terms of infrastructure, MEIL has been a key player in India's advancements. The budget needs to prioritize large-scale projects and public-private partnerships, ensuring enhanced logistics, industrial productivity, and the attraction of global investments.

Technology and sustainability are crucial for economic pillars. Support for digitalization and clean energy through tax benefits can optimize efficiency. A focus on workforce development is crucial, with increased funds for technical training to prepare talent for sectors like digital tech.

Inclusivity remains a core aspect, calling for policies aiding MSMEs and women's leadership. As leaders urge for a comprehensive approach, the right focus on infrastructure and empowerment can lay down the path for a resilient economy, rich in innovation and inclusivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025