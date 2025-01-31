Left Menu

Timex Group India: Record Growth and Strategic Expansion in Q3 FY25

Timex Group India Ltd reported robust financial results in Q3 FY25, showing record income and double-digit growth. With successful launches, distribution expansion, and strong performances across luxury and fashion segments, the company highlights diverse market engagements and plans for further strategic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 13:15 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 13:15 IST
Timex Group India: Record Growth and Strategic Expansion in Q3 FY25
Timex Group India Ltd Delivers Another Strong Financial Result for Q3 FY25. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an impressive display of financial strength, Timex Group India Ltd has recorded remarkable results for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2025. The company, a key player within the Indian watch industry and affiliated with the globally known Timex Group, reported a record total income of 120 crores, marking a 27% increase from the previous quarter.

This financial achievement was driven by the introduction of innovative premium products and an expanded distribution network. The company's EBITDA and PBT also showed significant progress, reported at 4.6 crores and 2.6 crores, respectively. As traditional trade emerged as a major sales contributor with 30% growth, e-commerce and defense sectors also reported continued momentum.

Deepak Chhabra, Managing Director of Timex Group India, expressed enthusiasm over the quarterly performance, attributing success to exceptional craftsmanship and market adaptation. The company is set on a strategic path of broadening its presence in growth areas, including premium collections and collaborations with international designers, ensuring sustained growth and market engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025