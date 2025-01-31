Timex Group India: Record Growth and Strategic Expansion in Q3 FY25

In an impressive display of financial strength, Timex Group India Ltd has recorded remarkable results for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2025. The company, a key player within the Indian watch industry and affiliated with the globally known Timex Group, reported a record total income of 120 crores, marking a 27% increase from the previous quarter.

This financial achievement was driven by the introduction of innovative premium products and an expanded distribution network. The company's EBITDA and PBT also showed significant progress, reported at 4.6 crores and 2.6 crores, respectively. As traditional trade emerged as a major sales contributor with 30% growth, e-commerce and defense sectors also reported continued momentum.

Deepak Chhabra, Managing Director of Timex Group India, expressed enthusiasm over the quarterly performance, attributing success to exceptional craftsmanship and market adaptation. The company is set on a strategic path of broadening its presence in growth areas, including premium collections and collaborations with international designers, ensuring sustained growth and market engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)