India's Real Estate Surge: A Symphony of Growth and Regulation

The Indian real estate market is experiencing significant growth, propelled by robust demand nationwide. Economic stability and infrastructure enhancements, such as expanded metro networks and improved roads, play crucial roles, as highlighted by a recent Economic Survey presented in Parliament.

The Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, commonly referred to as RERA, and the Goods and Services Tax (GST) have introduced a spectrum of benefits to the sector. These include increased transparency, protection against fraud, and streamlined tax structures, fostering a more favorable environment for both buyers and developers.

With the implementation of RERA and the rise of Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), India's real estate sector is on an upward trajectory. The country's performance in the Global Real Estate Transparency Index has improved, and housing demand is expected to reach 93 million units by 2036—factors that underscore the dynamic evolution of the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)