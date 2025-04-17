Left Menu

Sebi Moves to Expand Mutual Fund Horizons with REITs and InvITs

Sebi proposes increasing investment limits for mutual funds in REITs and InvITs to enhance diversification and capital inflow. The regulator suggests revising single issuer limits to 10% of NAV, aligning them with equity or debt instruments, and raising overall exposure limits for equity and hybrid schemes to 20%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 17:59 IST
Sebi Moves to Expand Mutual Fund Horizons with REITs and InvITs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Thursday put forth a proposal to boost investment capacities for mutual funds in REITs and InvITs. This initiative aims to open up new pathways for investment and diversification within these schemes.

Sebi's consultation paper highlights that current limits of 5% for single issuers and 10% overall in REITs and InvITs disproportionately restrict mutual funds from tapping into these assets. The proposed changes would adjust single issuer limits to 10% of the fund's net asset value, akin to those for equity or debt instruments.

The overall exposure cap for REITs and InvITs would rise to 20% for equity and hybrid schemes while maintaining a 10% limit for debt schemes, considering their increased risk and perpetual nature. Sebi aims to adapt the limits based on market conditions, with public feedback open until May 11.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025