Kerala's Localisation Model: A Blueprint for SDG Success

Kerala's robust, community-based model for localizing Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) is lauded as a replicable approach in the Economic Survey. It highlights the integration of essential services and development indicators through local governance, supported by real-time data and coordination centers in 10 states/UTs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 15:45 IST
Kerala's Localisation Model: A Blueprint for SDG Success
The Economic Survey, released on Friday, commends Kerala's innovative approach to localizing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), hailing it as a replicable model for others. The report credits Kerala's strong local governance institutions and its community-based model for aligning rural development with international goals.

These efforts emphasize essential services like housing, sanitation, and electrification, promoting inclusive growth and improving grassroots quality of life. Kerala's model, which educates local officials on poverty alleviation and environmental resilience, is driven by state and national leaders.

The survey showcases the work of the Local Self Government Department and the Kerala Institute for Local Administration (KILA) in developing guidelines for SDG implementation. A real-time dashboard monitors progress, offering insights for decision-making, while SDG Coordination Centres operate in 10 states as part of broader localisation initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

