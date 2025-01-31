FIFI Calls on Indian Government to Slash Walnut Import Duty

The Forum of Indian Food Importers (FIFI), representing a wide array of stakeholders in India's food and beverage sector, has publicly requested that the Indian government reevaluate the Basic Customs Duty (BCD) on walnuts. Currently set at 100%, this high tariff has led to steep consumer prices, raising concerns among various industry participants and consumers alike.

FIFI has proposed reducing the duty to its original 30% or adopting a weight-based rate, a move they argue would balance revenue needs while providing relief to the consumers. Amit Lohani, Founder and Director of FIFI, emphasized the global recognition of walnuts as a superfood, stating, "The elevated BCD has resulted in retail prices soaring, making this essential product unaffordable for many." He highlighted that lowering the duty is crucial for meeting the demand, given India's limited walnut production.

Raju Bhatia, Chairperson of FIFI's Tree Nuts and Dry Fruits Committee, pointed out that lowering import duties would not only maintain a steady supply but also offer socio-economic benefits such as empowering women in the processing sector and supporting Jammu & Kashmir's walnut industry. Furthermore, it could strengthen global ties and align with India's health campaigns like Eat Right India, enhancing the nation's standing in global business indexes.

(With inputs from agencies.)