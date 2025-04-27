Kerala Mourns: Tribute to N Ramachandran, Victim of Pahalgam Terror Attack

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, accompanied by Finance Minister K N Balagopal and CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan, visited the home of N Ramachandran in Edappally on Sunday. Ramachandran, age 65, was among the victims of the recent Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir.

During his visit, Vijayan consoled Ramachandran's wife Sheela and daughter Arathi without making any statements to the press. His visit highlighted the state's sorrow over losing one of its own in this tragic incident, which claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists, making it the deadliest in the region since the Pulwama attack.

Ramachandran's last rites were performed with full state honors. Reflecting on the tragedy, the Chief Minister condemned the attack, calling it a shocking blow to the nation's conscience and urging that such assaults on humanity must never occur again. He expressed solidarity with the bereaved family in their time of loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)