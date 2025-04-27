Hamirpur Drug Bust: Local Resident Arrested

In a significant drug bust, Hamirpur Police apprehended a man on allegations of drug possession. According to authorities, Abhinav, a resident of Pratap Nagar's ward number three, was found with 25.26 grams of Chitta, a form of adulterated heroin, and 67.90 grams of capsules.

The arrest unfolded during a search operation carried out at Abhinav's residence, leading to the recovery of these illegal substances. The superintendent of police, Bhagat Singh Thakur, confirmed the developments on Sunday.

Following this discovery, a case has been registered against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act as part of the ongoing investigation into local drug offenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)