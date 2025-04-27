Left Menu

Hamirpur Drug Bust: Local Resident Arrested

A drug addict named Abhinav was arrested in Hamirpur after police retrieved 25.26 grams of Chitta and 67.90 grams of capsules from his possession. The narcotics were discovered during a house search, leading to a case being registered under the NDPS Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur(Hp) | Updated: 27-04-2025 13:13 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 13:13 IST
Hamirpur Drug Bust: Local Resident Arrested
Abhinav
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant drug bust, Hamirpur Police apprehended a man on allegations of drug possession. According to authorities, Abhinav, a resident of Pratap Nagar's ward number three, was found with 25.26 grams of Chitta, a form of adulterated heroin, and 67.90 grams of capsules.

The arrest unfolded during a search operation carried out at Abhinav's residence, leading to the recovery of these illegal substances. The superintendent of police, Bhagat Singh Thakur, confirmed the developments on Sunday.

Following this discovery, a case has been registered against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act as part of the ongoing investigation into local drug offenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025