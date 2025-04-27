Hamirpur Drug Bust: Local Resident Arrested
A drug addict named Abhinav was arrested in Hamirpur after police retrieved 25.26 grams of Chitta and 67.90 grams of capsules from his possession. The narcotics were discovered during a house search, leading to a case being registered under the NDPS Act.
- Country:
- India
In a significant drug bust, Hamirpur Police apprehended a man on allegations of drug possession. According to authorities, Abhinav, a resident of Pratap Nagar's ward number three, was found with 25.26 grams of Chitta, a form of adulterated heroin, and 67.90 grams of capsules.
The arrest unfolded during a search operation carried out at Abhinav's residence, leading to the recovery of these illegal substances. The superintendent of police, Bhagat Singh Thakur, confirmed the developments on Sunday.
Following this discovery, a case has been registered against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act as part of the ongoing investigation into local drug offenses.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hamirpur
- Drug
- Chitta
- Heroin
- Bhagat Singh Thakur
- Abhinav
- Arrest
- Police
- NDPS Act
- Possession
ALSO READ
Crackdown in Manipur: Six Militants Arrested Amidst Ongoing Tensions
High Court Ensures Justice: Grounds of Arrest Must Be Communicated
Builder's Death Unraveled: Arrests Made in Bhubaneswar Murder Case
Tragic Hit-and-Run in Nand Nagri: Teen Driver Arrested
Major Breakthrough: Arrest in BJP Leader's Residence Blast