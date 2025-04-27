Left Menu

Prithvi Gandharv: The Melodic Journey with Ghazal Maestro Ghulam Ali

Singer Prithvi Gandharv is performing alongside legendary ghazal artist Ghulam Ali on his farewell tour. A lifelong fan, Gandharv first toured with Ali in Australia, gaining invaluable insights. With roots in a musical family, Gandharv continues to embrace ghazal, a genre bridging classical and light music.

Updated: 27-04-2025 13:10 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 13:10 IST
Prithvi Gandharv: The Melodic Journey with Ghazal Maestro Ghulam Ali
In the world of ghazals, few opportunities are as monumental as sharing the stage with a legend, a sentiment shared by singer Prithvi Gandharv. Currently on tour with the iconic Ghulam Ali, Gandharv revels in the chance to perform alongside his idol across North America and Canada.

First meeting the maestro two years ago during a seven-city tour in Australia, Gandharv describes not just the magic of performing, but the invaluable 'masterclass' experience of traveling with Ali. This association allowed him deep insights into Ali's life, music, and historic collaborations with greats such as Noor Jehan and Lata Mangeshkar.

A product of a musical heritage, Gandharv's journey in music, notably ghazals, finds him at a crossroad where past admiration meets present aspiration. With more concerts and releases on the horizon, Gandharv aims to keep the art of ghazal alive and resonant with future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

