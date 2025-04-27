Tragedy Strikes at Vancouver's Filipino Festival

A tragic incident unfolded in Vancouver when a vehicle plowed into a crowd at a Filipino street festival, causing numerous casualties, police reported. The driver, a 30-year-old local, was arrested at the scene, though exact numbers of the dead and injured remain undisclosed pending further updates.

This calamitous event occurred shortly after 8 p.m. near East 41st Avenue and Fraser Street, during the Lapu Lapu Day Block Party, a celebration in honor of a Philippine national hero. Comments flooded social media with Canadian officials expressing their grief and support for the victims.

Witnesses recounted the night's horrors, describing an erratic vehicle mowing through festival-goers. Jagmeet Singh, leader of Canada's New Democratic Party, narrowly escaped the chaos, having departed just before the incident. The tragedy cast a shadow over the festivities and the upcoming federal election.

