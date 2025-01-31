Tragic Collision in Punjab Claims Nine Lives
A tragic collision in Punjab between a pick-up van and a canter truck resulted in nine fatalities and multiple injuries. The accident involved waiters on their way to a function in Jalalabad. The cause is under investigation, and local officials have assured support to the victims' families.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident in Punjab's Ferozepur district, a collision between a pick-up van and a canter truck resulted in the death of nine individuals, leaving many others injured, according to police reports.
The van, primarily carrying waiters en route to a function in Jalalabad, collided near a village in the Guruharsahai sub-division around 8 am. Emergency services, including five ambulances, quickly responded to the scene.
Ferozepur's police and local politicians, including Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, expressed their condolences and assured the bereaved families of governmental support. Investigation into the cause of the accident continues, including the potential role of fog-induced low visibility.
(With inputs from agencies.)
