Left Menu

Tragic Collision in Punjab Claims Nine Lives

A tragic collision in Punjab between a pick-up van and a canter truck resulted in nine fatalities and multiple injuries. The accident involved waiters on their way to a function in Jalalabad. The cause is under investigation, and local officials have assured support to the victims' families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ferozepur | Updated: 31-01-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 16:22 IST
Tragic Collision in Punjab Claims Nine Lives
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Punjab's Ferozepur district, a collision between a pick-up van and a canter truck resulted in the death of nine individuals, leaving many others injured, according to police reports.

The van, primarily carrying waiters en route to a function in Jalalabad, collided near a village in the Guruharsahai sub-division around 8 am. Emergency services, including five ambulances, quickly responded to the scene.

Ferozepur's police and local politicians, including Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, expressed their condolences and assured the bereaved families of governmental support. Investigation into the cause of the accident continues, including the potential role of fog-induced low visibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025