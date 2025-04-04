Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Thane: Waste Segregation Turns Deadly

A woman's death at Thane's garbage segregation center led to violence as rioters damaged equipment. The driver responsible was charged under negligence laws after the victim was fatally injured during waste processing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 04-04-2025 14:38 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 14:38 IST
Tragedy Strikes Thane: Waste Segregation Turns Deadly
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Maharashtra's Thane as a woman's death during garbage segregation work led to chaos. Police registered cases against unidentified rioters who damaged dumpers following the fatality, according to local officials.

The incident occurred on March 31 at the C P Talao waste management site when Rajashri Jadhav, performing segregation tasks, was struck by a dumper. She suffered fatal injuries after being mishandled by an excavator bucket, propelling her into the dumper.

Subsequent outrage prompted a group to vandalize 14 dumpers and machines. Police charged the excavator driver under negligence laws, while further inquiries continue amid public distress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025