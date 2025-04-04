Tragedy Strikes Thane: Waste Segregation Turns Deadly

A tragic incident unfolded in Maharashtra's Thane as a woman's death during garbage segregation work led to chaos. Police registered cases against unidentified rioters who damaged dumpers following the fatality, according to local officials.

The incident occurred on March 31 at the C P Talao waste management site when Rajashri Jadhav, performing segregation tasks, was struck by a dumper. She suffered fatal injuries after being mishandled by an excavator bucket, propelling her into the dumper.

Subsequent outrage prompted a group to vandalize 14 dumpers and machines. Police charged the excavator driver under negligence laws, while further inquiries continue amid public distress.

