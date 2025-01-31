Left Menu

Indian Stock Markets Rally Ahead of Union Budget 2025-26

Indian stock markets soared for a fourth consecutive session, buoyed by optimism surrounding the upcoming Union Budget 2025-26. Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex posted significant gains as investors anticipate potential growth-stimulating measures. Experts emphasize the budget's short-term impact but underscore long-term influences of GDP and earnings growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 16:28 IST
Indian Stock Markets Rally Ahead of Union Budget 2025-26
BSE Building (File Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

For a fourth straight session, the Indian stock markets closed higher, driven by positive sentiment linked to the forthcoming Union Budget 2025-26. The Nifty 50 index rose by 258.90 points, or 1.11%, settling at 23,508.40, while the BSE Sensex increased by 740.76 points, up 0.97%, to close at 77,500.57.

Market analysts suggest that investor sentiment will hinge on budget announcements in the ensuing days, with expectations of growth-driven initiatives such as personal income tax cuts. Investors remain attentive to the economic survey presented in Parliament, showing projections of India's economic growth between 6.3% and 6.8% for FY26.

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, observed that the market's reactions are becoming more volatile, with good earnings leading to rewards and poor results causing punitive effects. Investors are advised to watch for the impact of the budget, which is expected to be felt only in the short term. Long-term market trends will be shaped by GDP and earnings growth, and investors should focus on these macroeconomic indicators.

During Friday's session, sectors led by consumer durables, oil and gas, and power, among others, saw gains. Key performers included Tata Consumer and L&T, while Bharti Airtel and ICICI Bank faced declines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025