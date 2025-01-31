Railway Revamp: Economic Survey 2024-25 Highlights Key Developments

The Economic Survey for 2024-25, presented in Parliament, reveals a significant shift in India's railway sector. While rail network expansion has fallen by approximately 10%, rolling stock production surged with wagons and locomotives numbers increasing prominently compared to the same period in the previous year.

In fiscal year 2024, 2,282 km of rail network was commissioned, slightly reduced to 2,031 km in FY25. Yet, wagon production rose from 22,042 to 26,148 and locomotives from 968 to 1,042. Vande Bharat train counts increased, with 17 new additions, totaling 68 operational units as of October.

The survey outlines bold initiatives including the progress of railway projects like the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail and Dedicated Freight Corridors, with advancements in passenger facilities and signalling systems. Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras have been introduced at stations to provide affordable healthcare, reflecting a comprehensive developmental approach.

