NITI Aayog Hosts Green Transition Workshop on End-of-Life Vehicle and Tyre Recycling

NITI Aayog, under its State Support Mission, organized a crucial workshop led by its Green Transition and Climate Change Division, focusing on two critical waste management sectors—End-of-Life Vehicles (ELV) and End-of-Life Tyres (ELT). The event, co-hosted by the Material Recycling Association of India (MRAI), convened policymakers, industry leaders, and environmental experts to address the challenges and opportunities in sustainable recycling.

The workshop was inaugurated by Shri Naresh Pal Gangwar, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), who highlighted the role of Circular Economy in achieving Viksit Bharat@2047, India's long-term vision for sustainable development and economic growth.

Key Discussions on End-of-Life Vehicles (ELV)

The session on End-of-Life Vehicles (ELV) brought attention to major roadblocks in the formal vehicle scrapping ecosystem, including:

Lack of consumer awareness about vehicle scrapping policies.

Operational and infrastructural challenges in setting up registered vehicle scrapping facilities.

Potential integration of carbon credits into the ELV recycling ecosystem.

Industry leaders, recyclers, and state representatives engaged in an interactive Q&A session, exploring solutions for promoting sustainable vehicle disposal practices and enhancing India’s automobile circular economy.

End-of-Life Tyres (ELT) and the Road to Sustainable Recycling

The ELT session was chaired by Dr. P. Krishnaiah, Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB). Discussions covered:

Current policy landscape and regulatory framework governing tyre recycling.

Advancements in recycling technology to improve efficiency and sustainability.

Challenges of downcycling and the need for innovative material recovery solutions.

Smt. Sreekala, Chairperson of the Kerala Pollution Control Board, delivered the closing remarks, stressing the need for enhanced regulatory oversight and industry collaboration to improve the efficiency of ELT recycling.

Key Outcomes and Next Steps

The workshop successfully convened:

50+ government representatives from central and state agencies.

100+ industry experts and stakeholders from the manufacturing and recycling sectors.

The event concluded with a strong call for collaboration among all stakeholders—government bodies, private industries, and research institutions—to develop innovative policy frameworks, technological advancements, and sustainable business models for waste management.

With India pushing towards carbon neutrality and circular economy initiatives, the insights from this workshop will play a crucial role in shaping policies for responsible waste disposal, environmental sustainability, and economic growth in the recycling industry.