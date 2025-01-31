Left Menu

Transforming Employment: MGNREGS Impact on Rural India

The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) has generated 220.11 crore person days of employment till January 2025. Efficiency reforms and geotagging have optimized the scheme. It's evolved into a durable rural asset program, converging with various initiatives for sustainable livelihoods.

The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) has once again proven its pivotal role in boosting rural employment, with 220.11 crore person days generated up to January 2025, as reported in the recent Economic Survey unveiled in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Efficiency reforms have been pivotal, including geotagging measures to enhance accountability and transparency of the scheme. Impressively, 99.23% of wage payments have been successfully processed through the Aadhaar Payment Bridge System, demonstrating high levels of financial inclusion among rural workers.

Beyond employment, MGNREGS has evolved into a multifaceted rural asset creation programme, converging with initiatives such as NutriGardens under NRLM, horticulture with the Ministry of Agriculture, and community development projects. These efforts highlight its significant contribution to sustainable livelihood diversification in India's rural landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

