Fake Healers Nabbed: Paralysis Cure Scam Unveiled
Two fake doctors, Ilyas Sheikh and Aslam Miya, were arrested in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, for selling machines falsely claimed to cure paralysis. Originating from West Bengal, they were apprehended in Omti locality following a tip-off. A case of cheating has been registered against the pair.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jabalpur | Updated: 16-04-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 20:39 IST
On Wednesday, authorities in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur city arrested two individuals posing as doctors after uncovering their alleged scam of selling machines purported to cure paralysis, an official disclosed.
The suspects, identified as Ilyas Sheikh and Aslam Miya from West Bengal, were apprehended in a hotel located in the Omti area, following a tip-off received by the police.
Charged with cheating, the duo has been remanded for selling devices with false claims of treating paralysis. The police have registered a case at the Ranjhi station, and investigations into their credentials are underway.
