Fake Healers Nabbed: Paralysis Cure Scam Unveiled

On Wednesday, authorities in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur city arrested two individuals posing as doctors after uncovering their alleged scam of selling machines purported to cure paralysis, an official disclosed.

The suspects, identified as Ilyas Sheikh and Aslam Miya from West Bengal, were apprehended in a hotel located in the Omti area, following a tip-off received by the police.

Charged with cheating, the duo has been remanded for selling devices with false claims of treating paralysis. The police have registered a case at the Ranjhi station, and investigations into their credentials are underway.

