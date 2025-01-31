Left Menu

Vedanta Shares Surge as Net Profit Soars by 76%

Vedanta's stocks rose over 2% following a 76% increase in net profit for Q4 2024, driven by higher income. The company's earnings climbed to Rs 3,547 crore, with income growing by 9.5% to Rs 39,795 crore. A strategic focus on cost optimization aided this performance.

Stocks of Vedanta experienced a noteworthy climb on Friday, exceeding a 2% increase after reporting an impressive 76% rise in consolidated net profit for the quarter ending December 31, 2024.

The shares closed at Rs 441.40 each on the BSE, following a day-high surge of 2.69% to reach Rs 443.95. On the NSE, stocks similarly rose by 2% to Rs 441.40 each.

As reported by Vedanta, the rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,547 crore from the prior year's Rs 2,013 crore is attributed to elevated income levels. Moreover, the consolidated income increased by 9.5% to Rs 39,795 crore compared to the corresponding previous fiscal period.

