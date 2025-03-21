Shifting Alliances: Europe's Bold Defense Move Amidst U.S. Uncertainty
Amidst rising global tensions, European nations are ramping up defense initiatives, seeking reduced reliance on the U.S. This shift is fueled by concerns over the instability of U.S. support under Trump's administration, prompting Europe to explore independent military capabilities and collaborations within the EU.
As Donald Trump contended with Kamala Harris in the 2024 U.S. presidential race, key developments unfolded on the global defense front. In Oklahoma, Estonian and Taiwanese troops trained with U.S.-made long-range rocket systems in a bid to strengthen ties amid growing autocratic threats from nations like China and Russia.
This global alignment is facing a new dimension of concern. Recent disruptions in U.S.-Ukraine intelligence sharing have sparked anxiety among allied states regarding the reliability of U.S. defense support. In Europe, this unease is triggering an unprecedented defense initiative involving significant investments aimed at reducing dependency on the U.S. arms and technology.
European leaders, notably French President Emmanuel Macron, are advocating for a pivot towards European-made military equipment, emphasizing the need for sovereignty and stability. With non-U.S. defense companies witnessing soaring stock prices, the defense landscape is witnessing a potential realignment as allies navigate the unpredictable geopolitical climate under Trump's administration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UPDATE 2-Russia scolds Macron for pushing Europe towards the abyss of world war
Kremlin blasts 'confrontational' Macron speech
CORRECTED-Macron to convene European army chiefs willing to send peacekeeping troops to Ukraine
Russia's Lavrov says Macron's nuclear rhetoric is a threat to Russia
UPDATE 1-Kremlin blasts 'confrontational' Macron speech on Russian threat, nuclear weapons