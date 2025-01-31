Left Menu

FAA Restricts Helicopter Flights After Fatal Collision Near D.C.

The U.S. FAA has indefinitely restricted helicopter flights near Washington Reagan National Airport following a fatal collision involving an American Airlines jet and an Army Black Hawk helicopter. The restrictions affect certain routes, and only police and medical helicopters are permitted. The incident's cause remains under investigation.

31-01-2025
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has imposed indefinite restrictions on helicopter flights near Washington Reagan National Airport after a tragic collision between an American Airlines regional jet and an Army Black Hawk helicopter resulted in 67 fatalities.

According to an FAA official, the restrictions apply to Route 1 and Route 4, with only police and medical helicopters allowed in the vicinity of the airport and nearby bridges. The incident has sparked inquiries from lawmakers about the safety and proximity of military and civilian flight routes.

The crash, which occurred near the airport, led both aircraft to plunge into the Potomac River. The cause is still under investigation. As authorities examine the factors leading to the collision, the FAA has committed to maintaining these restrictions to ensure safety.

