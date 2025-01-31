Altitude Controversy: Black Hawk Helicopter Crash in D.C.

A tragic accident involving a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter and a regional passenger jet in Washington, D.C., has prompted an investigation. The collision, which claimed 67 lives, has brought questions about flight altitude protocols into sharp focus.

U.S. President Donald Trump has publicized potential altitude breaches, suggesting the Black Hawk exceeded the 200-foot limit over the Potomac River, a designated route for military helicopters. Despite these claims, the Army has yet to issue a formal response regarding the President's remarks.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth acknowledged that altitude might have played a role, although he emphasized that conclusions remain inconclusive until further investigation. Efforts to retrieve the Black Hawk's recorder by the National Transportation Safety Board are underway for crucial insights into the crash.

(With inputs from agencies.)