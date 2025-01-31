Altitude Blunder: Black Hawk Tragedy Sparks Investigation

The fatal collision involving a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter and a regional passenger jet near Washington, D.C., has raised questions about the altitude at which the helicopter was flying. Initial findings suggest that it exceeded the 200-foot limit, a critical point in the ongoing investigation.

President Donald Trump revealed the altitude concern in a statement, highlighting potential procedural violations. The Army has not yet commented, but the U.S. Defense Secretary acknowledged an elevation issue, though the investigation remains inconclusive as efforts to retrieve the helicopter's recorder continue.

Currently, flights near the crash site are on hold indefinitely, pending investigation results. The incident, which resulted in 67 fatalities, has prompted a temporary pause for the Army's aviation unit. Safety officials emphasize the importance of patience as the investigation progresses.

