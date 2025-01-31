Left Menu

GHCL Ltd Reports 68% Boost in Quarterly Profits Amid Lower Expenses

GHCL Ltd experienced a significant 68% increase in net profit for the December quarter, reaching Rs 168 crore. This growth was primarily attributed to reduced operating expenses, which decreased to Rs 548 crore. Despite a slight dip in net revenue, the company's EBITDA saw a notable rise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 21:37 IST
In a testament to strategic operational efficiency, GHCL Ltd disclosed a robust 68% increase in net profit for the December quarter, amassing Rs 168 crore. This financial surge is predominantly credited to a reduction in operating expenses, which shrunk to Rs 548 crore from Rs 648 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The company's statement highlighted that its net revenue saw a minor decline, dropping to Rs 807 crore from Rs 813 crore the previous year. Despite the slight revenue dip, the Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) experienced a substantial growth of 57%, climbing to Rs 259 crore against the previous year's Rs 165 crore.

R S Jalan, Managing Director of GHCL, expressed satisfaction with the company's financial results, attributing its robust performance to continued focus on their core operational areas. GHCL specializes in producing soda ash and sodium bicarbonate, essential ingredients for the detergents and glass industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

