Major Stake Shake-up: Onesource Specialty Pharma Sees Promoters Offload 6.8% Shares
Onesource Specialty Pharma experienced a significant stock shift as three entities, including its promoters, divested a 6.8% stake, raking in Rs 1,202 crore. Tenshi Pharmaceuticals and Pronomz Ventures LLP led the sell-off, dropping their holdings significantly. Meanwhile, Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund increased their stake.
Updated: 31-01-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 21:38 IST
In a notable market move, three entities, including promoters of Onesource Specialty Pharma, sold a 6.8% stake for Rs 1,202 crore through open market transactions.
Tenshi Pharmaceuticals, Pronomz Ventures LLP, and Medella Holdings collectively offloaded 77.66 lakh shares, affecting the promoter shareholding in the Bengaluru-based company.
Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund emerged as a significant buyer, acquiring a 1.9% stake valued at Rs 339.19 crore, while the company's shares saw a 4.44% decline on the NSE.
