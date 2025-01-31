Major Stake Shake-up: Onesource Specialty Pharma Sees Promoters Offload 6.8% Shares

In a notable market move, three entities, including promoters of Onesource Specialty Pharma, sold a 6.8% stake for Rs 1,202 crore through open market transactions.

Tenshi Pharmaceuticals, Pronomz Ventures LLP, and Medella Holdings collectively offloaded 77.66 lakh shares, affecting the promoter shareholding in the Bengaluru-based company.

Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund emerged as a significant buyer, acquiring a 1.9% stake valued at Rs 339.19 crore, while the company's shares saw a 4.44% decline on the NSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)