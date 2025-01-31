Midair Tragedy: Collision Sparks Safety Concerns at Reagan Airport

In a move aimed at enhancing safety, federal authorities have indefinitely restricted helicopter flights near Reagan Washington National Airport following a deadly midair collision. The crash, involving a military helicopter and passenger jet, tragically claimed 67 lives, making it the deadliest air disaster in America in two decades.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) responded by limiting helicopter access on key routes around the airport, allowing only essential services such as police and medical helicopters. This decision underscores ongoing concerns about air traffic safety and a shortage of air traffic controllers, a significant issue at the nationally vital and heavily trafficked airport.

Investigations are still ongoing, with authorities scrutinizing the reasons behind the collision. As recovery efforts proceed, the focus remains on understanding the factors contributing to the accident and implementing measures to prevent a recurrence. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced reforms are being developed to address these critical air safety concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)