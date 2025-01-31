Trump's Tariff Tsunami: A North American Economic Impact

In a decisive move, President Donald Trump declared that tariffs on Canada and Mexico would be implemented starting Saturday, impacting the vast $1.8 trillion economic exchanges between the North American countries.

This decision casts uncertainty over crucial sectors, with the auto industry likely to face significant cost hikes due to disrupted supply chains. Analysts predict consumers will bear the brunt of increased costs for vehicles and imported auto parts.

Amid concerns over escalating trade conflicts, retaliatory tariffs by Canada and Mexico on U.S. goods, especially in agriculture, loom large. Farmers are apprehensive, recalling previous trade tensions and government bailouts to counter losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)