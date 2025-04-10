US Domestic News Highlights: Shifts in Trump Administration and Economic Impacts

In a week marked by significant changes, almost 4,000 employees from the U.S. Transportation Department are opting for a new buyout offer, though it may change as applications are reviewed for eligibility, an official stated.

The U.S. Supreme Court allowed President Donald Trump to temporarily remove Democratic members from federal labor boards, part of broader actions that included reversing tariffs, stirring market volatility. Trump's actions have heightened concerns among Republicans regarding retirement funds impacted by financial market shifts.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Justice Department ends participation in American Bar Association events, citing its alignment with activist causes. U.S. intelligence is probing potential FBI involvement in the January 6 Capitol riot, as legal and health challenges unfold across the nation.

