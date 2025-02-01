U.S. Sets Tariffs on North American Neighbors and China

In a significant trade development, the United States will implement 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico, alongside a 10% tariff on China, according to a statement from White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt.

The decision marks a critical moment in U.S. trade relations, particularly with its North American neighbors and China, a major global trading partner.

While announcing the tariffs on Friday, Leavitt notably declined to provide details on whether any exemptions would apply to these new trade measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)