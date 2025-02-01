Left Menu

U.S. Sets Tariffs on North American Neighbors and China

The U.S. plans to impose tariffs of 25% on Canada and Mexico, and 10% on China. White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt announced the decision on Friday but did not specify if there would be any exemptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 00:02 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 00:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant trade development, the United States will implement 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico, alongside a 10% tariff on China, according to a statement from White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt.

The decision marks a critical moment in U.S. trade relations, particularly with its North American neighbors and China, a major global trading partner.

While announcing the tariffs on Friday, Leavitt notably declined to provide details on whether any exemptions would apply to these new trade measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

