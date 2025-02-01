U.S. Sets Tariffs on North American Neighbors and China
The U.S. plans to impose tariffs of 25% on Canada and Mexico, and 10% on China. White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt announced the decision on Friday but did not specify if there would be any exemptions.
In a significant trade development, the United States will implement 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico, alongside a 10% tariff on China, according to a statement from White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt.
The decision marks a critical moment in U.S. trade relations, particularly with its North American neighbors and China, a major global trading partner.
While announcing the tariffs on Friday, Leavitt notably declined to provide details on whether any exemptions would apply to these new trade measures.
