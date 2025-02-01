Chaos in Washington Skies: Tragic Collision Raises Air Safety Concerns

In a tragic incident highlighting heightened concerns about air safety, 67 people lost their lives in a midair collision between an American Airlines jet and a military helicopter near Reagan Washington National Airport. The crash is the deadliest U.S. air disaster in two decades.

Authorities have imposed new restrictions on helicopter flights near the airport as investigators work to determine the cause of the collision. The FAA is barring most helicopters from parts of key routes, allowing only essential services, until a preliminary report is released.

This tragic event has spotlighted staffing shortages within the FAA, with the agency falling short by approximately 3,000 controllers from its targets. Amid these challenges, American Airlines has pledged to collaborate with the government to improve aviation safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)