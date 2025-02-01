Government Boosts Support with Enhanced Loan Limit and Ambitious Agricultural Initiatives

In a significant move to reinforce agricultural financing, India's government has announced an increase in the loan ceiling under the Modified Interest Subvention (MIS) scheme from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh for loans accessed via the Kisan Credit Card (KCC). Addressing Parliament, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted the KCC's role in facilitating loans for 7.7 crore farmers, including those in the fisheries and dairy sectors, during her Union Budget 2025-26 speech.

The enhanced loan limit aims to improve financial support and accessibility, ensuring farmers receive timely credit. The budget also details strategic initiatives such as boosting urea production. This includes reopening three urea plants in the eastern region and setting up a new plant in Namrup, Assam, to align with the nation's push for self-sufficiency and reduced reliance on imports.

Furthermore, the budget introduced a five-year Mission for Cotton Productivity to aid cotton farmers. This mission is expected to elevate productivity and sustainability, promoting better cotton varieties and aligning with the integrated 5F vision for the textile sector—Farm to Fibre to Factory to Fashion to Foreign. For marine resources, the government plans an enabling framework for sustainable fisheries, especially in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep, capitalizing on underutilized potential to stimulate economic growth and coastal employment.

(With inputs from agencies.)