India Invests in Innovation and Trade Infrastructure

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a Rs 20,000 crore investment to boost innovation with private sector collaboration. The Union Budget 2025-26 includes an export promotion mission and initiatives to enhance global integration of the economy. A national framework for global capability centres and Bharat Trade Net will be established.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo: PIB India/Youtube) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to foster economic growth, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has unveiled a Rs 20,000 crore fund aimed at promoting innovation through collaborations with the private sector.

During the presentation of the Union Budget 2025-26, Sitharaman revealed plans to launch an export promotion mission with specific targets to facilitate easier access to credit.

Additionally, the government will establish a national framework to enhance the capabilities of global centres in Tier-II cities and support domestic manufacturing to strengthen integration with global supply chains. The introduction of Bharat Trade Net is expected to revolutionize international trade through digital infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

