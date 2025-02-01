Left Menu

SWAMIH Fund-2: Reviving India’s Stalled Housing Dreams

The Finance Minister announced a new Rs 15,000 crore SWAMIH Fund-2 to aid the completion of 1 lakh stalled housing units. This fund will continue the efforts of SWAMIH Fund-1 to provide relief to homebuyers stuck in incomplete projects, enhancing the affordable housing sector.

New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 13:08 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 13:08 IST
  • India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled a new Rs 15,000 crore SWAMIH Fund-2 aimed at unlocking 1 lakh stalled housing units, offering relief to thousands of homebuyers with investments in limbo.

The SWAMIH initiative, launched in 2019, focuses on restoring progress in India's stalled housing projects. Operated by SBICAP Ventures Ltd, the fund targets affordable and mid-income housing categories that face financial stress and legal hurdles.

Having successfully completed 50,000 units under the first phase, the SWAMIH Fund-2 continues to position itself as a last-resort lender, contributing to expedited project completions. This latest fund seeks to further alleviate burdens on middle-class families juggling EMIs and rent.

