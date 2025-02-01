SWAMIH Fund-2: Reviving India’s Stalled Housing Dreams

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled a new Rs 15,000 crore SWAMIH Fund-2 aimed at unlocking 1 lakh stalled housing units, offering relief to thousands of homebuyers with investments in limbo.

The SWAMIH initiative, launched in 2019, focuses on restoring progress in India's stalled housing projects. Operated by SBICAP Ventures Ltd, the fund targets affordable and mid-income housing categories that face financial stress and legal hurdles.

Having successfully completed 50,000 units under the first phase, the SWAMIH Fund-2 continues to position itself as a last-resort lender, contributing to expedited project completions. This latest fund seeks to further alleviate burdens on middle-class families juggling EMIs and rent.

