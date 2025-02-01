Revolutionary Urea Plant in Assam: A Game Changer for Northeast

Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, celebrated the Union Budget for 2025-26, which revealed plans for a new urea plant in the state.

Calling it a 'game changer' for the Northeast, Sarma noted the facility addresses a longstanding demand from the people of Assam.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the 12.7 lakh MT plant at Namrup, marking a significant investment in regional agriculture.

(With inputs from agencies.)