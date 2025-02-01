Revolutionary Urea Plant in Assam: A Game Changer for Northeast
The Union Budget 2025-26 has announced a new 12.7 lakh MT urea plant in Assam, heralded by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma as a historic development for the Northeast. The facility will enhance fertilizer self-sufficiency and leverage natural gas resources, meeting long-standing local demands.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 01-02-2025 13:59 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 13:59 IST
- Country:
- India
Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, celebrated the Union Budget for 2025-26, which revealed plans for a new urea plant in the state.
Calling it a 'game changer' for the Northeast, Sarma noted the facility addresses a longstanding demand from the people of Assam.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the 12.7 lakh MT plant at Namrup, marking a significant investment in regional agriculture.
