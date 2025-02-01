Left Menu

Aviation Budget Revisions: Connecting New Destinations Amid Cuts

The civil aviation ministry's budget has been reduced to Rs 2,400.31 crore for 2025-26, impacting the UDAN scheme which will receive Rs 540 crore, a significant cut from the previous year. Nonetheless, UDAN plans modifications to connect 120 new destinations, boosting regional air connectivity.

  • Country:
  • India

The budgetary allocation for India's civil aviation ministry has been reduced by nearly 10%, standing at Rs 2,400.31 crore for the upcoming financial year. This decision affects the regional air connectivity scheme, UDAN, which will see a decrease in funding to Rs 540 crore.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a lessened allocation for UDAN in the Union Budget 2025-26, presented to Parliament. This reduction follows the Rs 2,658.68 crore budget dedicated in the revised 2024-25 financial plan, representing a significant shift.

Despite these financial cuts, the UDAN scheme will undergo modifications aimed at expanding regional connectivity to 120 new destinations. Additionally, UDAN is set to support helipads and smaller airports in underdeveloped regions, including the North East, as part of India's broader aviation market expansion strategy.

