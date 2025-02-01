US Domestic News: Helicopter Crash, Trump Policies, and More

The U.S. has imposed restrictions on helicopter flights near Reagan Washington National Airport following a fatal midair collision. Authorities recovered the black box from the military helicopter involved, which collided with an American Airlines jet, causing 67 fatalities. The investigation continues to uncover the cause of the crash.

In a legal setback for the Trump administration, a federal judge has temporarily blocked the freezing of federal grants and loans. This move follows action by Democratic state attorneys general who argued that such measures could jeopardize vital government services. The controversy arises from a recently announced budget policy.

President Donald Trump is set to impose new tariffs on imports from Mexico, Canada, and China, which may affect over $2.1 trillion in annual trade. Expected to be signed this weekend, the order outlines 25% tariffs on Mexican and Canadian goods and 10% on Chinese imports, with Trump confident in its impact.

