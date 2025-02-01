Left Menu

Glimmer of Growth or Gloom? Analyzing the 2025-26 Budget Allocation for Jammu and Kashmir

The Centre has allocated Rs 41,000.07 crore to Jammu and Kashmir in the Union Budget for 2025-26, maintaining the previous year's revised estimate. The budget, termed 'pragmatic' by officials, drew criticisms from local political leaders citing inadequate focus on regional economic struggles and unemployment issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 20:27 IST
Glimmer of Growth or Gloom? Analyzing the 2025-26 Budget Allocation for Jammu and Kashmir
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to sustain Jammu and Kashmir's development trajectory, the Centre allocated Rs 41,000.07 crore for the Union Territory in the 2025-26 Union Budget. The allocation mirrors the revised fiscal estimate for the previous year, raising questions about the region's economic prospects amidst ongoing challenges.

The budget included Rs 9,325.73 crore for the Jammu and Kashmir Police, reflecting an increment over the previous year. While Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha lauded the budget as 'pragmatic' and pro-growth, opposition voices expressed disappointment over perceived neglect of urgent regional economic issues.

Critics like CPI(M) leader MY Tarigami and Congress representatives highlighted concerns over the Centre's reduced financial support relative to economic struggles in Jammu and Kashmir, calling for more robust interventions to address unemployment and inflation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025