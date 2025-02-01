Glimmer of Growth or Gloom? Analyzing the 2025-26 Budget Allocation for Jammu and Kashmir

In a bid to sustain Jammu and Kashmir's development trajectory, the Centre allocated Rs 41,000.07 crore for the Union Territory in the 2025-26 Union Budget. The allocation mirrors the revised fiscal estimate for the previous year, raising questions about the region's economic prospects amidst ongoing challenges.

The budget included Rs 9,325.73 crore for the Jammu and Kashmir Police, reflecting an increment over the previous year. While Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha lauded the budget as 'pragmatic' and pro-growth, opposition voices expressed disappointment over perceived neglect of urgent regional economic issues.

Critics like CPI(M) leader MY Tarigami and Congress representatives highlighted concerns over the Centre's reduced financial support relative to economic struggles in Jammu and Kashmir, calling for more robust interventions to address unemployment and inflation.

