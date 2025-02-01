Glimmer of Growth or Gloom? Analyzing the 2025-26 Budget Allocation for Jammu and Kashmir
The Centre has allocated Rs 41,000.07 crore to Jammu and Kashmir in the Union Budget for 2025-26, maintaining the previous year's revised estimate. The budget, termed 'pragmatic' by officials, drew criticisms from local political leaders citing inadequate focus on regional economic struggles and unemployment issues.
In a bid to sustain Jammu and Kashmir's development trajectory, the Centre allocated Rs 41,000.07 crore for the Union Territory in the 2025-26 Union Budget. The allocation mirrors the revised fiscal estimate for the previous year, raising questions about the region's economic prospects amidst ongoing challenges.
The budget included Rs 9,325.73 crore for the Jammu and Kashmir Police, reflecting an increment over the previous year. While Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha lauded the budget as 'pragmatic' and pro-growth, opposition voices expressed disappointment over perceived neglect of urgent regional economic issues.
Critics like CPI(M) leader MY Tarigami and Congress representatives highlighted concerns over the Centre's reduced financial support relative to economic struggles in Jammu and Kashmir, calling for more robust interventions to address unemployment and inflation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
