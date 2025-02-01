Left Menu

Railways Budget 2025-26: High Capital Outlay, Safety Concerns Persist

The Indian government allocated Rs 2.52 lakh crore for the Railways in the 2025-26 budget, focusing on higher revenues from passengers and freight. Despite a substantial capital expenditure, safety concerns remain, especially regarding insufficient funds for critical projects like signalling. Experts and union leaders have criticized the neglect of safety priorities.

Updated: 01-02-2025 20:38 IST
The Indian government has earmarked Rs 2.52 lakh crore for the Railways in the 2025-26 budget, maintaining the previous year's allocation. This decision was unveiled in the Union Budget by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who indicated a focus on increasing revenue from passenger, freight, and other services.

Despite an increased budget outlay, experts expressed concerns over the adequacy of allocations, particularly towards safety measures. The Railways' revenue projection is Rs 3,02,100 crore, with targets of Rs 80,000 crore from passenger services and Rs 1,80,000 crore from goods by 2024-25. However, critical safety-related expenses seem underfunded.

Critics argue that insufficient funds for signalling and telecom projects, like the 'Kavach' safety system, could undermine railway safety improvements. Railway unions pointed out the ongoing freeze on hiring new staff has further hindered safety efforts, questioning the budget's effectiveness in addressing long-standing safety concerns.

