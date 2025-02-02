Left Menu

Air India Express Boosts Mangaluru-Delhi Connectivity with Daily Flights

Air India Express has inaugurated a daily direct flight service between Mangaluru International Airport and Delhi International Airport. This initiative, aimed at improving connectivity, includes a morning flight from Mangaluru and a corresponding service from Delhi. The service enhances travel options and supports regional growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 02-02-2025 10:26 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 10:26 IST
Air India Express Boosts Mangaluru-Delhi Connectivity with Daily Flights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to boost air connectivity in Karnataka, Air India Express has started a daily direct flight service linking Mangaluru International Airport with Delhi International Airport. This strategic initiative is designed to offer travelers increased convenience and flexibility.

The first flight of the new service, IX 1552, took off from Mangaluru at 6.40 am, landing in Delhi by 9.35 am on February 1. Concurrently, flight IX 2768 departed Delhi at 6.40 am, reaching Mangaluru at 9.35 am. Passengers on this inaugural journey were honored with a water cannon salute from Mangaluru's Aerodrome Rescue and Fire Fighting unit.

An airport official remarked on the benefits of the new service, highlighting its appeal to business and leisure travelers and its enhancement of transit options. With the addition of this service, there are now two direct daily flights between Mangaluru and Delhi, alongside Indigo's existing evening service. This new route is expected to reduce travel time and expand passenger options significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

 United States
2
Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

 Global
3
CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

 Global
4
Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025