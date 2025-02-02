Air India Express Boosts Mangaluru-Delhi Connectivity with Daily Flights

In a significant move to boost air connectivity in Karnataka, Air India Express has started a daily direct flight service linking Mangaluru International Airport with Delhi International Airport. This strategic initiative is designed to offer travelers increased convenience and flexibility.

The first flight of the new service, IX 1552, took off from Mangaluru at 6.40 am, landing in Delhi by 9.35 am on February 1. Concurrently, flight IX 2768 departed Delhi at 6.40 am, reaching Mangaluru at 9.35 am. Passengers on this inaugural journey were honored with a water cannon salute from Mangaluru's Aerodrome Rescue and Fire Fighting unit.

An airport official remarked on the benefits of the new service, highlighting its appeal to business and leisure travelers and its enhancement of transit options. With the addition of this service, there are now two direct daily flights between Mangaluru and Delhi, alongside Indigo's existing evening service. This new route is expected to reduce travel time and expand passenger options significantly.

