Former Tunisia PM Sentenced: Political Intrigue Amidst Jihadist Travel Scandal

Former Tunisian PM Ali Larayedh received a 24-year prison sentence for allegedly aiding jihadists' travel to Syria. His party, Ennahda, claims political motivation behind the charges. The trial reflects broader tensions post-2011 revolution, with other former officials also sentenced. Larayedh plans to appeal against the verdict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tunis | Updated: 27-02-2026 14:54 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 14:54 IST
  • Tunisia

Former Tunisian Prime Minister Ali Larayedh has been handed a 24-year prison sentence, accused of facilitating the travel of jihadists to Syria over the last decade, according to state media reports. The charges have been met with strong opposition from his party, Ennahda, who argue that the case is politically driven, aimed at suppressing dissent following President Kais Saied's seizure of extensive powers in 2021.

Larayedh, who served as Tunisia's prime minister from 2013 to 2014, was detained in 2022 and has consistently proclaimed his innocence, asserting during the trial that he is a victim of injustice. He retains the right to appeal both the conviction and the sentence. The legal proceedings have highlighted significant political tensions in Tunisia, particularly the allegations against Ennahda for facilitating jihadist travel, accusations the party has long denied.

The case against Larayedh also involves seven other defendants, including former officials from the Interior Ministry, with sentences reportedly ranging from three to 24 years. The Tunisian Association Press news agency cited judicial sources in underscoring the severity of the crackdown amid the country's challenging political landscape post-revolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

