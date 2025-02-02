Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Pilgrims: Bus Plunges Into Gorge in Gujarat

Five pilgrims died, and 35 were injured when a bus from Madhya Pradesh fell into a gorge in Gujarat's Dang district. The accident occurred when the bus driver lost control at Saputara. Among the injured, 17 were seriously hurt and taken to a civil hospital for treatment.

  • India

An early morning accident on Sunday left five pilgrims dead and 35 injured when their bus crashed into a gorge in Gujarat's Dang district, according to police reports.

The bus, part of a pilgrimage convoy from Madhya Pradesh, swerved off the road near Saputara hill station at 4:15 am. Among those injured, 17 sustained grievous injuries.

The accident is believed to have been caused by brake failure, leading the bus to break through the crash barrier and plunge 35 feet. A swift rescue was conducted by locals and police, with the most serious cases taken to a nearby civil hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

