Tragedy Strikes Pilgrims: Bus Plunges Into Gorge in Gujarat

An early morning accident on Sunday left five pilgrims dead and 35 injured when their bus crashed into a gorge in Gujarat's Dang district, according to police reports.

The bus, part of a pilgrimage convoy from Madhya Pradesh, swerved off the road near Saputara hill station at 4:15 am. Among those injured, 17 sustained grievous injuries.

The accident is believed to have been caused by brake failure, leading the bus to break through the crash barrier and plunge 35 feet. A swift rescue was conducted by locals and police, with the most serious cases taken to a nearby civil hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)