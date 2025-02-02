Left Menu

Tragic Fire at Madhya Pradesh Biscuit Factory

A fire at a biscuit factory in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district resulted in one death and significant financial losses. The blaze, possibly caused by a short circuit, started early Sunday, requiring the efforts of eleven fire tenders. Massive destruction affected a 100-metre area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhind | Updated: 02-02-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 17:58 IST
Tragic Fire at Madhya Pradesh Biscuit Factory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating fire broke out at a biscuit factory in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district early Sunday morning, claiming one life and causing extensive damage. The incident unfolded around 5.30 am in the Malanpur industrial area, approximately 60 km from the district headquarters.

According to Gohad Sub Divisional Magistrate Parag Jain, approximately 80 workers were on the night shift when the fire erupted, one of whom succumbed to asphyxiation. In a major firefighting effort, eleven fire tenders, including one from the Indian Air Force, were deployed, successfully extinguishing 90 percent of the blaze.

Preliminary investigations suggest a short circuit may have triggered the fire, resulting in destruction spanning a 100-meter radius, with losses possibly amounting to crores of rupees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

 United States
2
Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

 Global
3
CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

 Global
4
Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025