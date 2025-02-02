Tragic Fire at Madhya Pradesh Biscuit Factory
A fire at a biscuit factory in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district resulted in one death and significant financial losses. The blaze, possibly caused by a short circuit, started early Sunday, requiring the efforts of eleven fire tenders. Massive destruction affected a 100-metre area.
A devastating fire broke out at a biscuit factory in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district early Sunday morning, claiming one life and causing extensive damage. The incident unfolded around 5.30 am in the Malanpur industrial area, approximately 60 km from the district headquarters.
According to Gohad Sub Divisional Magistrate Parag Jain, approximately 80 workers were on the night shift when the fire erupted, one of whom succumbed to asphyxiation. In a major firefighting effort, eleven fire tenders, including one from the Indian Air Force, were deployed, successfully extinguishing 90 percent of the blaze.
Preliminary investigations suggest a short circuit may have triggered the fire, resulting in destruction spanning a 100-meter radius, with losses possibly amounting to crores of rupees.

